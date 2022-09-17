Tourism Dept holds Kashmir fly fishing competition at Pahalgam

Srinagar Sept 17: In a bid to promote the sport of fly fishing the J&K Department Of Tourism in collaboration Kashmir Anglers Federation and in association with Department of fisheries, Government of J&K organised a fly fishing competition at Pahalgam, on the waters of lidder river.
As per an official, veterans of the sport including the young anglers participated in the event. The Competition was held on 16th & 17th September. Director Tourism Kashmir, Faz lul Haseeb who was chief guest for the occasion said that fly fishing has a great potential and will attract adventure lovers to the valley. He said that the sport of fly fishing will also attract global fishing enthusiasts as our stream are par excellence and are of the level of international standards.
Sameer Baktoo convener Kashmir Anglers Federation thanked department of tourism for organising the said event and department of fisheries government of J&K for extending their support for the successful conduct of the event.He said that such events will surely attract adventure tourism to the valley, especially the angling enthusiasts globally, who travel different countries every year to participate in such competitions and to enjoy the sport of fly fishing. He also said that sport of fly fishing has a great potential considering the topography of our streams and high altitude lakes in Kashmir and emphasis needs to be put on making our streams and lake stock sufficient in-addition to making our angling laws / regulations as per international standards.
The competition was purely held on catch and release basis and Aslam Ahmad Baktoo secured 1st position, Masood Ahmad Goroo secured 2nd and Manzoor Ahmad Pakthoon 3rd Position in biggest catching category. Manveer Singh won the quickest catch category , Nahoo won the maximum catch category and Unis Ameen Nagoo won the longest cast category.
Among the special invitees were Mussarat CEO Pahalgam Dev authority and Tak JD Fisheries Dept.