Tourism Dept holds Kashmir fly fishing competition at Pahalgam

The competition was purely held on catch and release basis and Aslam Ahmad Baktoo secured 1st position, Masood Ahmad Goroo secured 2nd and Manzoor Ahmad Pakthoon 3rd Position in biggest catching category. Manveer Singh won the quickest catch category , Nahoo won the maximum catch category and Unis Ameen Nagoo won the longest cast category.

Among the special invitees were Mussarat CEO Pahalgam Dev authority and Tak JD Fisheries Dept.