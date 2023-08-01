Tourism Deptt of Ladakh invite entries for official logo design

Ganderbal, July 31: The Tourism Department of Ladakh, which is in the process of designing its logo, on Monday invited entries from the residents of Ladakh in this regard.
“The Department of Tourism, Ladakh is in the process of designing a ‘logo’ for the department. In this regard, 'logo' designs and entries are invited from the residents of Ladakh for consideration and finalisation of the Tourism Department’s 'logo,’” reads a notification of the Tourism and Culture Department of Ladakh.
The last date for the receipt of the 'logo' design is August 20, 2023.
“The selected design would win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh,” the notification said. “The design of the 'logo' should be emailed at comsecytourismutl@gmail.com. The name of the designer, address, mobile and WhatsApp number, and email address should be noted on a separate page.”