Tourism Deptt organises seminar on Adventure Safety

Srinagar, July 03: Directorate of Tourism Kashmir, in collaboration with Adventure Sports Cover 360 today organised a seminar on ‘Adventure Safety including Medical Rescue and Insurance’ here.
The seminar was held with an aim to educate adventure enthusiasts, tour operators, and local stakeholders about the importance of safety measures, medical assistance, and the significance of having appropriate insurance coverage while participating in various adventure activities across the picturesque landscape of Kashmir. The event brought together a diverse range of experts and professionals to share their knowledge and experiences with the attendees.
Addressing the gathering of Adventure enthusiasts, Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq said that this seminar is an effort to enhance the safety and well-being of adventure enthusiasts visiting the scenic region of Kashmir. He added with the growing popularity of adventure tourism in the Kashmir valley, the department took this initiative to address the vital aspect of ensuring the safety and security of adventure enthusiasts.
The Director Tourism further highlighted that by organizing this seminar, the tourism department aims to foster a culture of responsible adventure tourism that prioritizes the well-being of visitors and highlights the natural beauty and thrilling experiences that Kashmir has to offer. He assured the participants that the department is committed to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience to all adventure enthusiasts visiting Kashmir.
Raja Yaqoob, while speaking about various new trekking routes opened by the department, said that keeping in view the fragile ecosystem of Himalayan range, the trekking enthusiasts should keep the environment clean while taking their adventurous journeys. He emphasized upon them to keep the environment clean and avoid throwing any kind of plastics or trash at these places.
The Director also advised adventure tourism operators to adhere to safety guidelines and work collectively towards fostering a secure environment for tourists.
During the seminar, Youngest Indian to capture Mount Everest, Arjun Vajpai and High Altitude Medicine Specialist, Dr. Narendra Patil also spoke in length on adventure safety, medical rescue procedures, and the importance of having comprehensive insurance coverage for adventure activities.