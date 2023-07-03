Tourism Deptt organises seminar on Adventure Safety

The seminar was held with an aim to educate adventure enthusiasts, tour operators, and local stakeholders about the importance of safety measures, medical assistance, and the significance of having appropriate insurance coverage while participating in various adventure activities across the picturesque landscape of Kashmir. The event brought together a diverse range of experts and professionals to share their knowledge and experiences with the attendees.

Addressing the gathering of Adventure enthusiasts, Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq said that this seminar is an effort to enhance the safety and well-being of adventure enthusiasts visiting the scenic region of Kashmir. He added with the growing popularity of adventure tourism in the Kashmir valley, the department took this initiative to address the vital aspect of ensuring the safety and security of adventure enthusiasts.