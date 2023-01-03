Tourism Promoters, Youth Volunteers felicitated

Bandipora, Jan 3: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmed, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Waseem Raja on Tuesday chaired a meeting of various tourism promoters and youth volunteers of Village Ketson at Mini Secretariat, here.
The meeting discussed threadbare various measures to promote tourism in the entire Aloosa belt especially Ketson Nagmarg spots. The ADC took feedback from tourism promoters and youth volunteers regarding various tourism related activities of administration carried out during 2022.
The participants lauded the efforts of the administration for organising the first ever tribal festival at Ketson area of Bandipora which not only attracted the tourist towards the area but also provided opportunities to discover new places and helped in bringing various places on the tourism map.
The ADC on the occasion said promotion of tourism also provides employment opportunities to the local youth and urged the youth to register for homestays, tourist guides in the area which were brought on the tourism map.
He said Bandipora has enough potential for water sports and adventure tourism and urged locals to work in coordination with administration to promote tourism and generate employment for youth. He said all the tourism related activities witnessed overwhelming participation of people, particularly youth.