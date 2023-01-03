Tourism Promoters, Youth Volunteers felicitated

The meeting discussed threadbare various measures to promote tourism in the entire Aloosa belt especially Ketson Nagmarg spots. The ADC took feedback from tourism promoters and youth volunteers regarding various tourism related activities of administration carried out during 2022.

The participants lauded the efforts of the administration for organising the first ever tribal festival at Ketson area of Bandipora which not only attracted the tourist towards the area but also provided opportunities to discover new places and helped in bringing various places on the tourism map.