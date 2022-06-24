Tourism Secy seeks periodic maintenance of ropeway projects across J&K

The meeting was attended by Director, Tourism Jammu, Vivekananda Rai; Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar; Chief Engineer, KPDCL and JPDCL; Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department, Kashmir and Jammu; Superintending Engineer, R&B, Kashmir and Jammu; Additional CEO, SMVDSB. Besides representative from Sky View Emperian, Patnitop and N C Srivastava, Advisor, NHLML also attended the meeting from New Delhi through video conferencing.

Addressing the meeting, the Tourism Secretary stressed the need for regular and periodic inspections of the ropeways besides regular maintenance of the machines and other equipment.