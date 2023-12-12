Tourist cafeteria, gazebo at Zachaldara in shambles

Kupwara, Dec 12: Nestled in the foothills of Bangus Valley, a tourist cafeteria and a gazebo at GalganzarZachaldara have been left unattended by the concerned authorities, resulting in damage to the buildings with each passing day.

The residents of the area said that the said tourist cafeteria was constructed a decade ago but they do not know why it had not been handed over to the Tourist Department yet.

“We were happy after the construction of this cafeteria was taken in hand. Although it was completed, we don’t know why it has been left to rot,” said FarooqBhat, a local. “A huge amount has been utilised for its construction. So, how can authorities leave it like this? The window panes of this cafeteria have been damaged by the miscreants. Had it not been left unattended, it would have been in a better shape.”

The residents said that since the cafeteria was located along Handwara-RajwarBangus Road, tourists visiting Bangus Valley could easily stay here and explore this beautiful place located in the foothills of Bangus Valley.

“Even the locals can set up their stalls here which can pave the way for earning their livelihood,” a local youth said.

District Development Council (DDC) Rajwar member Sulaiman Mir told Greater Kashmir that he had brought this issue to the notice of the Director of Tourism Kashmir.

“A few months ago, Deputy Director Tourism visited this spot and assured its renovation,” he said. “I have allocated Rs 20 lakh out of my grants for a public park to be constructed beside this cafeteria but the Tourism Department has failed to utilise the amount so far.”

Mir said not only this cafeteria but a tourist hut at Wader Balla and Wader Payeen had also been left unattended, giving a tough time to the tourists visiting Bangus Valley.

“I am hopeful that during next year all these assets will be renovated so that the tourists can use these,” he said.

Regarding the watch and ward staff, Mir said that being temporary employees, they never get their salary on time.

He said that they were without salary for the last several months, putting them in a lot of hardships.

Mir demanded that their salary should be released at the earliest so that their sufferings end.