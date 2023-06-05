Kashmir

Tourist dies after pine tree falls on him in Pahalgam

The Tamil Nadu resident was riding a horse when the tree fell on him
Representational Image
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jun 5: A tourist died after he came under a pine tree while riding a horse in  Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district this afternoon, officials said.

They said that a tourist identified as Janartham (67) son of Govintha Rajalu, a resident of Tamil Nadu was riding a horse when he came under a falling pine tree near Baisaran. 

Quoting a police official, GNS reported that  the tourist died in the particular incident.

The body of the deceased tourist was evacuated from the site and lies in a mortuary at PHC Pahalgam. 

