Tourist dies after pine tree falls on him in Pahalgam

Srinagar, Jun 5: A tourist died after he came under a pine tree while riding a horse in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district this afternoon, officials said.
They said that a tourist identified as Janartham (67) son of Govintha Rajalu, a resident of Tamil Nadu was riding a horse when he came under a falling pine tree near Baisaran.
Quoting a police official, GNS reported that the tourist died in the particular incident.
The body of the deceased tourist was evacuated from the site and lies in a mortuary at PHC Pahalgam.