Ganderbal July 3: A 50 year-old tourist died of cardiac arrest at tourist resort Sonmarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that Akash Vijay Sharma, a resident of Saroj Nagar Hazari Pahad area in Maharashtra's Nagpur died at Thajwas Sonmarg due to cardiac arrest.

Sharma's body was brought to PHC Sonmarg for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family members.