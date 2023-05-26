Tourist family rescued from Kongdori in Gulmarg: Police

Srinagar, May 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday rescued a tourist family after they reportedly lost their way in Kongdori area in Gulmarg of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Baramulla Police today (Friday) rescued a tourist family comprising of 3 adults & 4 kids of Telangana who arrived in Gulmarg and went for Gondola ride to Kongdori Gulmarg, while on return to Gondola Phase 2nd they lost their way to and got stuck in Kongdori area”, said a police spokesperson said, as reported by GNS.