Tourist from Delhi dies in Srinagar

She was shifted to Khyber Hospital, Khayam where doctors declared her dead
Srinagar, Jan 13: A woman tourist from Delhi died at a hotel in summer capital Srinagar on Friday.

News agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that a tourist identified as Veena Ahuja (62), a resident of Delhi fell unconscious at hotel 4-Points in Sonwar area here.

It said that the tourist was immediately shifted to Khyber Hospital Khayam for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that they have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation into the matter is on.

