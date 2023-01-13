Tourist from Delhi dies in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 13: A woman tourist from Delhi died at a hotel in summer capital Srinagar on Friday.
News agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that a tourist identified as Veena Ahuja (62), a resident of Delhi fell unconscious at hotel 4-Points in Sonwar area here.
It said that the tourist was immediately shifted to Khyber Hospital Khayam for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said that they have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation into the matter is on.