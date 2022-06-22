Tourist guide feared dead, 13 others stuck near Tarsar lake in south Kashmir

Srinagar, June 22: A tourist guide is feared dead while 11 sightseers and two other guides are trapped near banks of Tarsar Lake in south Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a group of 14 people including 11 tourists and three guides –Mohammad Ishaq Lone, Tariq Ahmad, both residents of Pahalgam, and Shakeel Ahmad of Gagangeer Ganderbal were on sightseeing near Tarser Lake.
One of the guides, Shakeel Ahmad is feared drowned in the lake, officials said. They said the other people are stuck in the area.
A rescue team has been dispatched by police Pahalgam to retrieve the trapped persons, they said.