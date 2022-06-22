Kashmir

Tourist guide, U'khand tourist feared dead after drowning in Tarsar lake in south Kashmir

The group of people fell into the lake after a makeshift bridge they were walking over, was washed down by strong water current.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jun 22: A tourist guide and a tourist from Uttarakhand are feared dead after drowning into Tarsar lake in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a group of 14 people including 11 tourists and three guides – Mohammad Ishaq Lone, Tariq Ahmad, both residents of Pahalgam, and Shakeel Ahmad of Gagangeer Ganderbal were sightseeing near Tarsar Lake. The group of people fell into the lake after a makeshift bridge they were walking over, was washed down by strong water current. One of the guides, Shakeel Ahmad, besides a sightseer, are feared to have drowned in the lake so far, they said.

A rescue team was dispatched by police Pahalgam to retrieve the trapped persons, however fresh reports have suggested death of a tourist identified as Dr Mahaish, resident of Haldiwani, Utrakhand.

The rest of the persons have been rescued and shifted to hospital for first aid, they said.

