Tourist guide, U'khand tourist feared dead after drowning in Tarsar lake in south Kashmir

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a group of 14 people including 11 tourists and three guides – Mohammad Ishaq Lone, Tariq Ahmad, both residents of Pahalgam, and Shakeel Ahmad of Gagangeer Ganderbal were sightseeing near Tarsar Lake. The group of people fell into the lake after a makeshift bridge they were walking over, was washed down by strong water current. One of the guides, Shakeel Ahmad, besides a sightseer, are feared to have drowned in the lake so far, they said.