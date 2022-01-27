Tourist guide found dead day after going missing in Gulmarg
Srinagar, Jan 27: A tourist guide’s body was found in Drang area of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, a day after he had gone missing in the famous tourist destination.
News agency GNS while quoting sources reported that Firdous Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Katipora Tangmarg went missing while he was accompanied by a group of tourists while they were on trekking from Kangdori towards Gulmarg.
The guide halted on way, while asking the tourists to continue the movement. The tourists, on not finding him, reached out to the police, informing them of the person having gone missing, the report said.
A police official said that on receiving the information, a rescue operation was launched to trace the man. “His body has been recovered and family has been informed,” the police officer said adding the body would be handed over after medico-legal formalities.