Tourist village Naranag in Ganderbal remains devoid of mobile connectivity

Ganderbal, Dec 31: While there is buzz over rolling out of 5G services in rest of the country, the residents of Naranag village of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district do not have mobile connectivity.
Naranag is a tourist village in Kangan sub Division of Ganderbal district located around 28 km from Ganderbal town. Famous for its scenic meadows, lakes and mountains, it is a base camp for trekking to the mount Haramukh and Gangabal Lake. The residents of Naranag village said that they were facing a lot of hardships in absence of any mobile phone connectivity.
They said that Naranag did not have mobile connectivity even after its launch across J&K in 2003.
Locals said that in times of digital world and digital India , the village is still lacking mobile connectivity due to which the villagers continue to remain disconnected with the rest of the world.
DDC Kangan B, Mian Amjad, told Greater Kashmir that they are facing inconvenience in the absence of any proper mobile connectivity. " We had raised the issue in several meetings and in writing communicated to the district administration but so far there has been no development in this regard," Amjad said.
He said that the locals as well as tourists visiting the area face hardships.
Students of the area said that lack of mobile connectivity and internet facility tells upon their studies. They said that they were unable to take online classes due to lack of mobile connectivity and internet facility last year.
The locals said that the mobile phones have become a pivotal tool to stay connected with the people in the world.
The locals appealed to the administration to provide the basic network facility in their area as soon as possible.
