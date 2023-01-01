Tourist village Naranag in Ganderbal remains devoid of mobile connectivity

Naranag is a tourist village in Kangan sub Division of Ganderbal district located around 28 km from Ganderbal town. Famous for its scenic meadows, lakes and mountains, it is a base camp for trekking to the mount Haramukh and Gangabal Lake. The residents of Naranag village said that they were facing a lot of hardships in absence of any mobile phone connectivity.

They said that Naranag did not have mobile connectivity even after its launch across J&K in 2003.