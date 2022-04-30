Tourists throng LoC villages in north Kashmir

Similarly Abdul Majeed, another resident from Karnah said that It is true that many homes have been converted into hotels for tourists because it's our basic goal that more and more tourists should come to our areas so that our areas will come on the map of tourism. "The dreams of development and tourism that we have been dreaming of for decades are coming true now, " he said.

Uri's Saleem Lone also termed the tourism potential of his area as a last hope for employment. We have had to endure a lot over the last few decades and now we want to see happiness," he said, adding that the border areas now benefit only from tourism.