Tourists thronging to Gurez Valley

The valley has been attracting tourists despite the unpredictable weather. Despite the snowfall, rains and frequent landslides that have disrupted travel, tourists are still flocking to the region.

“Despite the harsh weather, tourists are coming to Gurez Valley. They are undeterred by the challenges and are excited to experience the natural beauty of the region. We are receiving a steady stream of tourists, and we are optimistic about the future,” a local tourism official said.