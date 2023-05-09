Tourists thronging to Gurez Valley

Bandipora, May 9: Despite erratic weather, tourists are thronging the Gurez Valley of North Kashmir's Bandipora district, once a hotspot zone for border skirmishes which has now turned into a popular tourist destination.
The valley has been attracting tourists despite the unpredictable weather. Despite the snowfall, rains and frequent landslides that have disrupted travel, tourists are still flocking to the region.
“Despite the harsh weather, tourists are coming to Gurez Valley. They are undeterred by the challenges and are excited to experience the natural beauty of the region. We are receiving a steady stream of tourists, and we are optimistic about the future,” a local tourism official said.
Local hoteliers of Gurez said that the valley is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals, and they are receiving advance bookings for the upcoming season. "We have already received bookings for the next three months, and we are expecting more tourists to arrive in the coming weeks," said Manan, manager of a hotel in Gurez.
The government has also put in place several facilities to ensure a good tourism season this year. The local administration has set up a tourist information center, improved road connectivity, and provided better accommodation facilities.
“The government has been very supportive of the tourism industry in Gurez. They have provided us with better infrastructure, and we are seeing the results. Tourists are coming in large numbers, and we are optimistic about the future,” said Muhammad Hussain, another hotel owner.