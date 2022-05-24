Touseef Raina re-elected President MC Bla, defeats BJP's Tanveer Peer

Baramulla: Touseef Raina was on Monday re-elected as President of Municipal Council Baramulla after he defeated BJP's Tanveer Peer by 8 votes.
Touseef, who had lost the no-confidence motion that was moved against him by councilors last month, secured 11 votes out of 19 and defeated his opponent Tanveer Peer, a BJP affiliate, who got eight votes.
Four other candidates, including Musadir Tantray and Omar Kakroo who were also contesting the President Municipal Council Baramulla seat but they didn't get any votes.
Touseef was elected Chairman of Municipal Council Baramulla last year after defeating his opponent Mudasir Tantray by a margin of four votes.