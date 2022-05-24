Touseef Raina re-elected President MC Bla, defeats BJP's Tanveer Peer

Baramulla: Touseef Raina was on Monday re-elected as President of Municipal Council Baramulla after he defeated BJP's Tanveer Peer by 8 votes.

Touseef, who had lost the no-confidence motion that was moved against him by councilors last month, secured 11 votes out of 19 and defeated his opponent Tanveer Peer, a BJP affiliate, who got eight votes.