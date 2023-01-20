Touseef Raina welcomes LG's statements on demolition drive

Baramulla, Jan 20: The president Municipal Council (MC) Baramulla Touseef Raina on Friday welcomed the statement of J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha that poor people will not be touched during the demolition drive.
Addressing media persons in Baramulla, Touseef Raina said the LG's statement has brought a sigh of relief to the people belonging to BPL category and have occupied two to five marlas of Land.
Notably, J&K’s LG on Thursday said that nommon man and poor people would not be touched by the administration, noting that the government was concerned to safeguard the interests of poor people.
"I welcome the statement of J&K LG as it has given a sigh of relief to BPL families as LG sahab has said they won't touch poor people," he said. Touseef Raina had earlier appealed to the J&K LG to ensure that the interests of poor people are not hurt in the proposed demolition drive launched to retrieve the state land from encroachers.
"Government should not spare any big fishes who have misused their power and encroached the land but at the same time poor people should not be touched," Touseef Raina said.
He requested the concerned Tehsildars to keep in view the statement of the LG while launching any demolition drive in their jurisdiction.
"Those people who have occupied two to three marlas of land should be given some relaxation and a process should be started to regularise it against which the government can also charge some minimum fees from these people but should avoid demolition houses of poor people," President MC Baramulla said.
"The statement given by LG not to harm poor people shows the statesmanship of a true leader," he said.