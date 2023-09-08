Towns to wear new facade: Div Com Kashmir instructs DCs

To expedite the process of beautification of towns, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and HoDs of various departments wherein he gave slew of directions for steps to be taken for makeover of towns.

He directed DCs to prepare most of the works by September 30, so that towns become attractive and appealing. He said that the administration is committed to beautification through different interventions of creativity.