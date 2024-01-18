Tradition Meets Faith | Kashmir embraces Sas-Ras feast, Salat-ul-Istisqa prayers amidst unusual dry spell

Srinagar, Jan 18: People in Kashmir are turning toward ancient traditions and rich cultural heritage to seek blessings in the hope of bringing an end to the ongoing dry spell.

The Valley is facing an unexpected absence of snow and rain this year with no sign of relief.

Responding to this situation, the people are turning to standout traditions of Sas-Ras, a ritual inherited in the socio-cultural tradition of Kashmir.

Sas-Ras, a meal is prepared during periods of scarcity, showcasing the resilience of Kashmiri people.

As the region faces a severe environmental crisis, the making and sharing of Sas-Ras has evolved as a common sight from every corner of Kashmir.

According to the Shopkeeper Association of Makka Market at Lal Chowk, “In times of need, our traditions give us hope. Making Sas-Ras is a part of our culture, passed down from our ancestors. We are doing it to ask Allah for forgiveness and pray for the much-needed blessing of rain.”

The Sas-Ras dish is simple but disseminates a powerful message of unity and solidarity, echoing the sentiments of a Kashmiri people determined to overcome the challenges posed by the strange weather conditions.

People from all walks of society are coming together on the roadsides, preparing communal food, and praying to Allah for an end to the ongoing dry spell.

The region heavily relies on seasonal weather patterns for a boost in agriculture, tourism, and other economic activities.

“The absence of adequate rainfall disrupts agricultural cycles, leading to early blossoms this year which is not a good sign for entire agricultural activities. We hope that cooking traditional communal meals on the roadside, and praying for rain or snow will not only bring relief to our farms but also rejuvenate the landscape of Kashmir,” said Abdul Rashid Khatana, a progressive farmer while distributing Sas-Ras meals at Kangan.

The lack of precipitation disrupts agricultural cycles, affecting crop yield and the livelihoods of businessmen and farmers.

Additionally, the tourism industry, a significant contributor to the local economy, faces challenges as the picturesque landscapes usually covered in snow attract fewer visitors only in its absence.

Muhammad Yousuf Bhat of Dalgate, Srinagar, said, “The absence of snow is causing big problems for the tourism business. In times like these, coming together to share meals and praying for the much-needed rain is what we need right now.”

In addition to the culinary response, another traditional practice of significant importance is the offering of Salat-ul-Istisqa, a special prayer offered for rain.

Various places have become centres for this unique form of prayer in Kashmir where people gather together to seek heavenly intervention from the Almighty for relief from the prevailing dry weather.

Noor Muhammad Shah emphasises the importance of seeking forgiveness from Allah and performing Salat-ul-Istisqa.

His message is a call for divine intervention to bring an end to the dry spell in the region.

The Salat-ul-Istisqa prayers are held at various significant locations across Kashmir, reflecting the spiritual connection and belief of the people during these bizarre weather conditions.

Local Masjids and historical sites are witnessing increased participation in these special prayers, with individuals from all walks of life joining in the collective plea for rain.

“Salat-ul-Istisqa is a powerful expression of our spiritual connection and unwavering belief in Allah and this present weather challenge, when it should be all white around, we, unfortunately, see bright sunshine. Thus we seek Almighty’s help,” said Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar downtown.

The current climate conditions have not only highlighted the adaptability and resourcefulness of the Kashmiri people but also strengthened the traditional and cultural fabric that binds Kashmir together.

As the people try to navigate this challenging period, the practice of Sas-Ras and Salat-ul-Istisqa serves as a testament to the resilience, unity, and unwavering faith that define the spirit of Kashmir and Kashmiri.

“After 14 years, we find ourselves facing such weather conditions in January, and in these situations, Sas-Ras and Salat-ul-Istisqa have become crucial activities of our culture. Through these practices, we hold onto the hope that soon we will witness snowfall, bringing relief from this dry and harsh climate,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, a devotee at Ziyarat Sharief Hazrat Sheikh Dawood (RA) at Batamaloo, Srinagar.

By Nahida Mushtaq