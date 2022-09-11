Traditional political parties played politics of polarisation: Altaf Bukhari

Bari Brahmana (Samba): Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday alleged that the traditional political parties i.e., Congress, BJP, NC and PDP pursued politics of polarization to gain power and divided people to further their agendas in J&K.

He exhorted the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes in favour of Apni Party for the protection of their future generation’s rights by rejecting “this politics of polarization which already damaged the (erstwhile) historic state.” He was speaking at a joining programme, which was organized at Ward Number 9, Bari Brahmana.

“Jammu people had voted for BJP as they spread fear among them against Kashmir and in Kashmir, a similar policy of polarization was adopted by the politicians. Both sides were hands in glove to gain power while the suffering of the people remained unaddressed,” he said.