Traditional political parties played politics of polarisation: Altaf Bukhari

Bari Brahmana (Samba): Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday alleged that the traditional political parties i.e., Congress, BJP, NC and PDP pursued politics of polarization to gain power and divided people to further their agendas in J&K.
He exhorted the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes in favour of Apni Party for the protection of their future generation’s rights by rejecting “this politics of polarization which already damaged the (erstwhile) historic state.” He was speaking at a joining programme, which was organized at Ward Number 9, Bari Brahmana.
“Jammu people had voted for BJP as they spread fear among them against Kashmir and in Kashmir, a similar policy of polarization was adopted by the politicians. Both sides were hands in glove to gain power while the suffering of the people remained unaddressed,” he said.
Bukhari said, “The policy of regional polarization worked and hurt the interest of both the regions although these traditional political parties i.e., Congress Party, BJP, NC and PDP gained power in turns. Some parties fight for the protection of Jammu’s interest and in Kashmir, they fight to protect the interest of Kashmiri people. In both the regions, these traditional political parties sow the seeds of hate and divide the people in the name of the region.”
Bukhari said that this politics of polarization misled the youth and encouraged them to pick up guns as there was no accountability.
“These politicians who mislead the youth must be held accountable. Had there been accountability, most of the rulers in J&K would have been found accused in spreading gun culture instead of bringing prosperity and peace in the troubled state,” he added.