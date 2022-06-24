Traditional politicians have failed to raise living standard of people: Altaf Bukhari

The Apni Party President expressed his sorrow over the lack of any development in the areas of Srinagar’s downtown. He said, “The lack of development and the absence of public infrastructure is evident in these city areas. It seems that every government, over the years, has been disregarding this historical city and its people. Our youth should have been given an opportunity to play a vital role in the prosperity and development of the city, but the politicians made them cannon fodder for their own vested interests,” he said.

He assured that the Apni Party would change the scenario for the better in near future. Bukhari said, “Enough is enough. We will not leave further exploitation of the people and our youth. The politics of destruction must be put to an end now. We need sustained peace and prosperity for the young generation and the generations to come. I promise you that the Apni Party will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the prosperity and development of J&K and the political and economic empowerment of its people.” According to the press note, the huge crowd cheered and raised slogans as Bukhari reached the venue and began his address at the event. The mood at the rally was highly charged as the people carrying Apni Party flags were chanting slogans in favour of the party and its President.