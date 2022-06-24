Traditional politicians have failed to raise living standard of people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, June 24: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday said that the traditional political parties, who have ruled J&K for years and decades, have miserably failed to raise the living standard of the people even in Srinagar city areas.
According to a press note, he was addressing a public rally at Goripora in Eidgah area of Srinagar's downtown. Bukhari also alleged that the youth have been deprived of opportunities and dignified life.
“The traditional politicians have always indulged in political maneuvering and have been fooling people by means of the emotional ploy for their personal and political gains,”the AP President said.
He added that tese politicians and “so-called” leaders have built empires for themselves in the name of politics but have deprived the common people, especially the youth of opportunities and even a dignified life. Now, this cruel politics must be stopped to ensure a better future for our youth and the coming generations, Bukhari viewed.
“I feel sad to see the talented young people of the city have been grappling with the lack of opportunities and raising unemployment for quite a long time. They deserve a better life and plenty of opportunities. Our kids are not for graveyards. We ought to provide them with all the opportunities to ensure a bright future for them,” he said.
The Apni Party President expressed his sorrow over the lack of any development in the areas of Srinagar’s downtown. He said, “The lack of development and the absence of public infrastructure is evident in these city areas. It seems that every government, over the years, has been disregarding this historical city and its people. Our youth should have been given an opportunity to play a vital role in the prosperity and development of the city, but the politicians made them cannon fodder for their own vested interests,” he said.
He assured that the Apni Party would change the scenario for the better in near future. Bukhari said, “Enough is enough. We will not leave further exploitation of the people and our youth. The politics of destruction must be put to an end now. We need sustained peace and prosperity for the young generation and the generations to come. I promise you that the Apni Party will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the prosperity and development of J&K and the political and economic empowerment of its people.” According to the press note, the huge crowd cheered and raised slogans as Bukhari reached the venue and began his address at the event. The mood at the rally was highly charged as the people carrying Apni Party flags were chanting slogans in favour of the party and its President.
The prominent party leaders who were present at the convention include senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Mir, SMC Mayor and president of the party’s youth wing, Party State Secretary Muntazir Mohidin, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, DDC Chairman Srinagar and party’s Provincial Secretary Kashmir Aftab Malik, vice-chairperson of DDC Srinagar Bilal Ahmad Bhat, and Youth Provincial President Kashmir Khalid Rathore.