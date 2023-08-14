Traditional politicians left people at mercy of circumstances: Altaf Bukhari

He stated that it was only the Apni Party that took the initiative to engage with the central government to get relief for “our people and protect their rights.” According to a press release, Bukhari was addressing an event at the party headquarters in Srinagar today. This event was organised to welcome Late Qazi Mohammad Afzal’s son, Qazi Umar Farooq, and his associates into the Apni Party fold. Qazi Afzal had represented the Ganderbal constituency in the legislative assembly after defeating the National Conference’s leader Omar Abdullah in 2002 assembly polls.

Extending greetings to the new entrants into the Apni Party fold, Bukhari expressed his optimism about Qazi Farooq’s potential to become a prominent figure in Ganderbal, following in the footsteps of his father, and gathering substantial public support in the days to come.