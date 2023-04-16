Traffic advisory issued for devotees visiting Hazratbal for Shab-e-Qadar prayers on April 17

Srinagar, Apr 16: Srinagar traffic police on Sunday issued advisory for devotees visiting Dargah Hazratbal from north, south and central Kashmir districts on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

According to the advisory, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of the Valley to Srinagar.

“A large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Hazratbal for Shab-e-Qadr on the intervening night of April 17 and 18”, read the advisory.

As per the advisory police have earmarked routes for the traffic coming from north, south and central Kashmir to Srinagar.

The vehicles coming from north Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, shrine: Shalteng- Parimpora - Qamarwari - cement bridge - Noorbagh - Sekidafar - Eidgah - Ali masjid - Sazgaripora - Hawal - Alamgari bazaar - mill stop - Molvi stop (Lal Bazar) - Botshah Mohallah - Kanitar - University parking (Saderbal side).

Vehicles coming from south Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Panthachowk shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, shrine: Panthachowk - stone quarry (Athawajan) - Batwara - Sonwar Bazar - Ram munshi bagh- Gupkar - grand palace - Zethiyar ghat - Nishat - foreshore road - Habak crossing - university parking (Naseem bagh side).

From central Kashmir’s Budgam district and its adjoining areas vehicles carrying devotees shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, shrine: Hyderpora - Tengpora - Bemina bypass - Bemina crossing -Qamarwari - cement bridge - Noorbagh - Sekidafar - Eidgah - Ali masj1d – Sazgaripora -Hawal - Alamgari bazar - mill stop -Molvi stop (Lal bazar) - Botshah Mohallah - Kanitar - university parking (Saderbal side).