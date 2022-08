Traffic advisory issued to facilitate Muharram processions in Srinagar

The route plan for procession on Rainawari -Hazratbal road on August 3: Vehicles coming from Lal Chowk towards Hazratbal will be diverted at Khanyar via Dastgeer Sahab (RA) and Chatipadshahi via Nowhatta/Hawal-Lalbazar for onward journey to Hazratbal/Soura.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Hazratbal side towards Lalchowk will be diverted at Hazratbal towards Lalbazar via Saderbal. This diversion will remain in force from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

On the same day, there is Muharram procession at Zaidabal area. Vehicles coming from Gojwara will be diverted at Hawal towards Soura via

Ali Masjid (Dr. Ali Jan Road). Accordingly, vehicles coming from Dargah/Lalbazar will be diverted at Botakadal towards Lal Chowk via Madeen Sahab-Mirza Kamil Sahab –Hawal. This diversion will remain in force from 5:00 PM to 08:00 P.M.