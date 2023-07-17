Traffic cop among three persons dead as three vehicles collide in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jul 17: A traffic cop was among three persons killed in a fatal mishap involving crash of multiple vehicles in Maloora area of Shalteng in Srinagar, official sources said.
GNS reported that a three-wheeler (auto), a tipper and a Maruti car crashed near Petrol Pump Maloora, resulting in death of three persons and injuries to several others.
Among the killed persons included a traffic cop identified as Zahoor Ashraf resident of Pattan Baramulla, they said.
Confirming it, a senior police officer said that they have taken cognizance of the incident.