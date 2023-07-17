Kashmir

Traffic cop among three persons dead as three vehicles collide in Srinagar

A senior police officer said that they have taken cognizance of the incident
Road accident (Representational Image)
Road accident (Representational Image) File

Srinagar, Jul 17:  A traffic cop was among three persons killed in a fatal mishap involving crash of multiple vehicles in Maloora area of Shalteng in Srinagar, official sources said. 

GNS reported that a three-wheeler (auto), a tipper and a Maruti car crashed near Petrol Pump Maloora, resulting in death of three persons and injuries to several others. 

Among the killed persons included a traffic cop identified as Zahoor Ashraf resident of Pattan Baramulla, they said.

Confirming it, a senior police officer said that they have taken cognizance of the incident. 

Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com