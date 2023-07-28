Traffic diversions in Srinagar on Saturday owing to Ashura, police issue advisory

Srinagar, July 28: The traffic police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for Muharram 10 on Saturday when the main Zuljinah procession shall be taken out from Bota Kadal up to Imambara Zadiba affecting the traffic movement in Zadibal and adjacent areas.
SSP traffic, Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah stated that in order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, the traffic advisory is being issued.
"Traffic moving towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema, Mill Stop, Lal Bazar, Bota Kadal & Chattipadshahi.
Motorists intending to go towards Soura from Lal Chowk or vice versa shall adopt Dr. Ali Jan Road, " the advisory said.
Motorists moving towards Lal Chowk from Zakoora or vice versa shall adopt Foreshore Road.
Vehicles coming from Gojwara towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema towards Dr. Ali Jan road via Sazgaripora.
Vehicles coming towards Badamwari from Lal Chowk via Rainawari will be diverted at Chatipadshahi towards Kathidarwaza, it said.
Motorists from Lal Bazar area will use the Kanitar-Hazratbal-Foreshore road.
General Public is requested to kindly avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas where Youm-i-Ashoora processions are being taken out to avoid any inconvenience, the advisory said.