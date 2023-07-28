Traffic diversions in Srinagar on Saturday owing to Ashura, police issue advisory

Srinagar, July 28: The traffic police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for Muharram 10 on Saturday when the main Zuljinah procession shall be taken out from Bota Kadal up to Imambara Zadiba affecting the traffic movement in Zadibal and adjacent areas.

SSP traffic, Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah stated that in order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, the traffic advisory is being issued.

"Traffic moving towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema, Mill Stop, Lal Bazar, Bota Kadal & Chattipadshahi.

Motorists intending to go towards Soura from Lal Chowk or vice versa shall adopt Dr. Ali Jan Road, " the advisory said.

Motorists moving towards Lal Chowk from Zakoora or vice versa shall adopt Foreshore Road.