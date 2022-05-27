Traffic jam from Ramsu to Banihal

Ramban: A massive traffic jam was witnessed between Ramsu and Banihal sectors on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Friday.

Due to the jam trucks, passenger vehicles and private cars remained stuck in long queues for hours together.

There was total chaos on the highway between Digdol Magarkote , and Ramsu Banihal sector of highway till Friday afternoon.

Official sources said that few trucks brokedown on the National Highway and caused traffic jams. The up-gradation of the highway is hindering the smooth inflow of the vehicular traffic and is getting hampered in this sector due to which vehicles remained stuck in long queues for some time.