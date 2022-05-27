Traffic jam from Ramsu to Banihal

Ramban: A massive traffic jam was witnessed between Ramsu and Banihal sectors on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Friday.
Due to the jam trucks, passenger vehicles and private cars remained stuck in long queues for hours together.
There was total chaos on the highway between Digdol Magarkote , and Ramsu Banihal sector of highway till Friday afternoon.
Official sources said that few trucks brokedown on the National Highway and caused traffic jams. The up-gradation of the highway is hindering the smooth inflow of the vehicular traffic and is getting hampered in this sector due to which vehicles remained stuck in long queues for some time.
However, commuters and drivers complain that the traffic cop had failed to clear this traffic jam for hours together between Ramsu and Banihal sector of highway till afternoon.
Trucks have also developed some mechanical snags in the middle of the road; they have caused bottle necks on the highway at various places between Magarkote Ramsu and Banihal sector of highway.
The traffic jam in peak hours has aggravated the situation.
Earlier Thursday night scores of trucks and other motor vehicles remained stranded from time to time at various places from Ramban to Ramsu in traffic jams.
Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway Banihal, Ashgar Malik said that there is no traffic jam and vehicles are plying without any hindrance on the highway.