Traffic movement resumes on Srinagar-Leh highway

Ganderbal, Nov 02: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway, which was suspended on Tuesday after fresh snowfall near Zoji La, was restored on Wednesday morning.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the road was opened for two-way traffic this morning.
Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on its official Twitter handle also informed that traffic on the highway has been restored.
“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Mughal road and SSG(Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri) road through for vehicular movement,” the police said in the tweet.