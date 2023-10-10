Traffic movement suspended on Srinagar-Leh highway after fresh snowfall

Ganderbal, Oct 10: The traffic movement was temporarily suspended on Srinagar-Leh Highway following fresh snowfall in higher reaches along the mountainous pass on Tuesday, officials said.
“Zojila Pass received snowfall and around 1 inch of snow has accumulated resulting in the slippery road conditions,” said an official, adding that the traffic movement from both Sonamarg and Drass side has been temporarily suspended.
He said the traffic movement will be allowed with an improvement in weather conditions.