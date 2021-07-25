Traffic Police announces diversion plan on Srinagar-Baramulla highway for Monday

Srinagar July 25: Traffic Police (Rural) Kashmir on Sunday announced a diversion plan for vehicles traveling on Srinagar-Baramulla highway tomorrow on Monday morning from 0700 hrs till 1000 hrs.

A communique issued by SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir further said that no vehicular movement will be allowed towards Gulmarg with effect from Sunday evening except tourists having prior hotel bookings and security personnel on deployment for VIP movement.

As per the communique, the vehicles moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar will be diverted via Azad Gunj-Janbazpora-Ladoora-Jahama route from 0700 hrs to 1000 hrs tomorrow.