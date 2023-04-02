Traffic police in Srinagar warn people of fraudsters using fake e-challans to siphon-off money

Srinagar, April 02: Traffic police in Srinagar on Saturday issued an advisory for people in-view of fake traffic challans used by scammers to dupe people .

They said that cyber criminals utilize fake traffic e-challan messages claiming to be from local traffic police authorities.

The fake e-challans are sent on people’s mobile numbers asking them to pay for various traffic violations accompanied by a link to make online payments, said an advisory issued by police’s cyber wing.

The numbers used to send these messages usually appear to be from ‘City Control Room’ or ‘E-challan Recovery’, Police said in a communique.

These messages warn of legal action in-case of refusal or delay in paying the challan through the given link.