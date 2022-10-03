Traffic Police issue advisory for motorists in view of HM Amit Shah’s Baramulla rally

Srinagar, Oct 3: Traffic Police, Rural Kashmir on Monday issued an advisory for the motorists in view of Home Minister Amit Shah’s Oct 5 rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
“In view of public rally at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla on 5th of October-2022, motorists who are intending to travel from Srinagar-Baramula-Uri and vice-versa are advised to adopt following routes to reach their destinations on said date,” read an order, issued by SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Mir.
Srinagar-> Baramulla-> Uri:
Srinagar- Pattan- Sangrama> Fruitmandi SoporeLadoora Azad Gunj -> Khanpora Bridge- Uri
Uri- Baramulla-> Srinagar:
Uri- Khanpora Bridge- Azad Gunj> Ladoora- Fruit Mandi Sopore Sangrama -> Pattan-> Srinagar
