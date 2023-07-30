Traffic police issues advisory in view of Muharram 12 processions in Bandipora, Ganderbal

"In view of 12th Muharram processions on 31st of July-2023 from Sarai Dangarpora upto Shadipora Sumbal the movement of vehicular traffic from 16.00 hours to 19.00 hours along Srinagar-Bandipora-Ganderbal road shall remain affected as such Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary movement along said road during the procession period" said an advisory from Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Rural, Ravinder Pal Singh.

It further said that all sort of vehicular traffic shall be halted at strategic location during the procession from Dangarpora to Shadipora. Vehicular traffic shall be diverted via alternate routes so as to ease out the movement of vehicles on designated procession route.

Traffic police has asked commuters to follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience.