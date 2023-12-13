Traffic Police Rural continue drive against violations

Srinagar, Dec 13: A massive drive was launched under the supervision of SSP Traffic rural Kashmir Ravinder Pal Singh along with other traffic officials on Srinagar- Baramulla road against traffic violations.

An official statement said that during the drive a number of violators were booked for the different traffic violations that included overloading, driving without wearing seat belts, over speed, two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets and lack of valid documents.

On spot counseling and awareness was given to the drivers and commuters to follow the traffic rules.

SSP Traffic Rural said that the aim is to minimise the road accidents and fatalities, adding that there will be zero tolerance to all sorts of overloading whether goods or passengers.