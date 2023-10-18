Kashmir

Traffic restored on Srinagar -Jammu highway after two days

An official said the traffic was restored on the road at 9 am after debris of the landslide was cleared from the highway.
Srinagar, Oct 18: Traffic was suspended on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway after remaining suspended for two days due to rains and landslide.

An official said the traffic was restored on the road at 9 am after debris of the landslide was cleared from the highway.

The road was closed on Monday following a landslide in the Shalgiri area of Banihal. Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded due to the road block.

He further said that Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is also open for vehicular movement. However, Mughal road that connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch districts is still closed due to snow accumulation.

