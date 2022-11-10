Kashmir

​Traffic restored on Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal road

​Snowfall had prompted closure of the roads
Srinagar-Leh highway re-opens for traffic (File pic)
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 10​: ​The authorities on Thursday ​restored traffic movement ​on Leh-Srinagar highway and Mughal road after it was suspended due to snowfall​, officials said.​

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police, in a ​t​weet, ​stated that traffic on both​ the​highways has been restored.

“Mughal road through for vehicular movement. After the  clearance of snow from road, LMVs released from both ends,” ​the ​police​ said in the tweet. 

The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri(SSG) road was also open for vehicular movement. "After the clearance of snow from road, LMVs released from Minamarg," it said.

