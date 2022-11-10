​Traffic restored on Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal road

Srinagar, Nov 10: The authorities on Thursday restored traffic movement on Leh-Srinagar highway and Mughal road after it was suspended due to snowfall, officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police, in a tweet, stated that traffic on both thehighways has been restored.
“Mughal road through for vehicular movement. After the clearance of snow from road, LMVs released from both ends,” the police said in the tweet.
The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri(SSG) road was also open for vehicular movement. "After the clearance of snow from road, LMVs released from Minamarg," it said.