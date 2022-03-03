Kashmir

Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway, stranded vehicles being cleared on priority

Earlier, the highway was blocked for vehicles after the massive massive landslide at Chamalwas.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Mar 3: Vehicular traffic resumed for stranded vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu highway as authorities cleared a massive landslide on the road at Chamalwas area of Banihal in J&K's Ramban district on Thursday afternoon.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW through for vehicular movement, stranded vehicles are being cleared, " a J&K Traffic Police spokesman said.

Traffic Police had advised people not to travel on the road.

