Traffic suspended on Kupwara road after suspicious object recovered

Srinagar, Oct 13: Security forces on Friday morning recovered a suspicious object in north Kashmir's Handwara following which traffic was suspended on the highway, reports said.
Quoting sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a road opening party (ROP) of the Army found a suspicious object in the Ganapora area of Kralgund in Handwara this morning.
The Army team raised an alert, after which more teams of the Army and police reached the site.
Following this, the movement of vehicles on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure, sources said.
They said that a Bomb Disposal Squad of the Army had been called in for an examination of the suspicious object.
The story will be updated as more details are available.