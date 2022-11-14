Traffic resumes on Sgr-Jmu national highway as authorities clear road

Srinagar, Nov 14: The traffic movement, which was suspended on Srinagar-Jammu national highway after mudslides, has now resumed, officials said on Monday.
SSP traffic, national highway, Mohita Sharma said that the road has been cleared now.
"Subject to fair weather condition and status of shooting stones/ slide, traffic has resumed in NH 44 after road clearance.People advised to travel with caution," she said in a tweet.
Earlier, the officials said that the rains continued in Qazigund, Banihal and Ramban areas while snowfall was witnessd in upper reaches and villages of Banihal including Mahoo, Mangit and Patnitop.
The road was blocked at many places between Chanderkote and Banihal following landslides due to rain.