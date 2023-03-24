Traffic violations on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, Mar 24: Sixteen vehicles were seized and 1503 vehicles challaned for different traffic violations by Traffic Police on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Ramban during the last few days.
Official sources said that most of the vehicles were challaned for various traffic violations like overtaking, lane indiscipline, over speeding, and wrong-side driving, leading to traffic jams between Nashri and Banihal.
The action was taken on the highway in Ramban district where routine traffic congestion was being witnessed during the last few days.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that 1503 vehicles were challaned and 16 vehicles were seized in the past week for traffic violations under different provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.
Sharma advised the vehicle operators to maintain lane discipline on the highway.