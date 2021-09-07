Tragic that Mehbooba placed under house arrest: Soz

“I wonder as to what is wrong in her statement when it is obvious that there is no normalcy in Kashmir,” Soz said in a statement issued here. “It is strange that the J&K administration has become so narrow in its usual treatment towards mainstream political leaders.”

He said that the house arrest of Mufti itself showed that there was no normalcy in Kashmir.

“I urge Lt Governor to release Mehbooba Mufti immediately as this action of the J&K administration will show it in poor light all over,” Soz said in the statement.