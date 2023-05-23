Train connectivity reaching Kashmir under PM Modi's government

In July 2014, after inaugurating the 25-km Udhampur-Katra railway line in July 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people that Kashmir would be connected and integrated with the rest of the country during his tenure. The present dispensation is all set to fulfil the promise made by PM Modi. By year-end Baramulla in North Kashmir would be connected to Kanyakumari through a railway network. During the first term, PM Modi ensured that the work on the rail link between Katra and Banihal is expedited. While during the second tenure, PM Modi set a deadline for the completion of the railway project that would provide all-weather connectivity to Kashmir.

The foundation stone of the railway project to connect Kashmir with Kanyakumari was laid in 1997. But the work on the project was carried out at a snail's pace. However, under PM Modi, special emphasis was laid on its completion.