Train derails at Mazhama | No casualties reported

As per official reports, amid snowfall, incident occurred this morning which apparently seems like a technical glitch. “What led to the incident is being worked out .Slippery conditions due to snowfall could also be a reason”,official said. He said that a coach of train no 04483 skidded off at km no 85/7 and 85/8 on Budgam- Baramulla track. “All the passengers are safe and train was halted at Mazhama,” he added.