Train derails at Mazhama | No casualties reported

Srinagar, Jan 13: A passenger train derailed from a railway track at Mazhama area in central Kashmir Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Friday. However, there were no immediate report of anyone getting hurt in the incident.
As per official reports, amid snowfall, incident occurred this morning which apparently seems like a technical glitch. “What led to the incident is being worked out .Slippery conditions due to snowfall could also be a reason”,official said. He said that a coach of train no 04483 skidded off at km no 85/7 and 85/8 on Budgam- Baramulla track. “All the passengers are safe and train was halted at Mazhama,” he added.
Meanwhile, train services between Budgam and Baramulla stretch have been stopped and efforts are on to restore them. “Train services from Banihal to Srinagar and vice versa are operating as usual”,he added.