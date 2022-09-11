Train to Kashmir | Work on Katra end of USBRL project to be completed by December, 2022

Jammu: The balance work on Katra end of 111 km Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will be completed by December, 2022.

Presently the balance work on Katra end is 38m span of MA1 and CA2, which is under fabrication.

This was revealed by the project executives during a briefing to the Chairman and CEO, Railway Board Vinay Kumar Tripathi as he inspected the ongoing works on Katra-Banihal (111 Km) section of USBRL project in Jammu & Kashmir on September 9 and 10.