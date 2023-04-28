Training for Haj pilgrims of Kupwara to be held on May 2, 3

Kupwar, Apr 28: The training for Manasik-e-Hajj of selected Haj pilgrims of district Kupwara will start from 2nd May.
Accordingly, the training for the pilgrims belonging to the tehsils of Kupwara, Trehgam, Kralpora, Keran, Karnah, Machil, Sogam, Lalpora and Drugmullah will be held at Masjid Murshideen Kupwara on 2nd May at 10:00 am.
Similarly, training for the pilgrims belonging to Handwara, Zachaldara, Ramhall, Langate, Kralgund, Vilgam and Qalamabad tehsils will be held at Jamia Masjid Jadeed Handwara on 3rd May at 10:00 am.