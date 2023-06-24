Training for health deptt officers concludes

Srinagar, June 24: A three day Internal Assessor Training programme for officers of health department of Kashmir division concluded here today.
The training programme was organised by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in collaboration with National Health Mission (NHM) J&K.
The valedictory ceremony was attended by Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, as chief guest besides Advisor Quality Improvement at NHSRC, J N Srivastava, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather, Dr Jitender Mehta, State Nodal Officer, Quality Assurance, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents and other officers of the department.