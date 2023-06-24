Training for health deptt officers concludes

The training programme was organised by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in collaboration with National Health Mission (NHM) J&K.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, as chief guest besides Advisor Quality Improvement at NHSRC, J N Srivastava, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather, Dr Jitender Mehta, State Nodal Officer, Quality Assurance, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents and other officers of the department.