Training on fishing technologies concludes at SKUAST-K

The training was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Faculty of Fisheries under ICAR-World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the university.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the concluding function, stressed exposing the students to the newer realities of science and technology to inculcate creativity and innovation among them. He said that holistic efforts need to be made in order to unlearn, learn and relearn to make oneself relevant in present times, when the whole world is dependent on new technologies like artificial intelligence and data sciences.