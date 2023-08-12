Training on fishing technologies concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Aug 12: The seven-day training programme on "Fishing Technologies for Sustainable Fisheries" concluded today at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Rangil campus.
The training was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Faculty of Fisheries under ICAR-World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the university.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the concluding function, stressed exposing the students to the newer realities of science and technology to inculcate creativity and innovation among them. He said that holistic efforts need to be made in order to unlearn, learn and relearn to make oneself relevant in present times, when the whole world is dependent on new technologies like artificial intelligence and data sciences.
Former Principal Scientist CIFE, Mumbai, Dr Lata Shenoy, who was the expert trainer at the workshop, gave insights into different technologies being used in the fisheries sector for meeting future requirements in a sustainable manner.