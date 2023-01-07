Training program held

The training program was attended by field veterinarians and Para-vets of the district who were provided comprehensive Hands on training on Estrus synchronization, artificial insemination, superovulation, USG aided pregnancy diagnosis and semen analysis. It was given out that a facility for holding such a type of training programme in the district has been created under the Aspiration block development programme. District Sheep Husbandry officer (DSHO) Bandipora, Dr Showkat Ahmad said that earlier veterinarians of the UT of J&K had to proceed on deputation to central sheep and wool research Institute Avikanagar, Rajasthan for undergoing such type of advanced training.