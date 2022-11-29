Training programme for better orchard management held

Srinagar, Nov 29: A 10-day Skill Development Training Programme entitled “Scientific Methods of Training and Pruning in Apple Orchards of District Shopian” for master pruners was successfully completed on 26 November at Horticulture Zone Keegam.
The programme was organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Shopian in collaboration with the department of Horticulture Shopian from 10/11/2022 to 26/11/2022. The training programme was attended by the scientists of the Kendra, Horticulture Development Officers, Horticulture technicians of district Shopian and about 174 master pruners identified across the district by department of horticulture.
At the outset of the event Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Ganie, Scientist Soil Science KVK Shopian, welcomed the participants and apprised them for sparing their valuable time for this important event. Dr Zaffar Afroz Badri Senior Scientist and Head KVK, highlighted the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in upliftment of farming community and presented main activities carried out during the last few years by the Kendra for economic prosperity of the farming community of this district.
Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandit (Scientist Horticulture) was the technical expert of the programme. Dr Pandit had threadbare discussed the aims and objectives of training and pruning in apple orchards and future prospectus in improving the quality standards of produce for attaining greater dividends from existing apple industry. He discussed pruning a key practice/operation in modifying the trend of alternate bearing in existing traditional apple orchards, which can help the orchardists to harvest regular produce from their orchards. It has important role to minimize the fungal infection if done on scientific guidelines viz-a-viz he emphasised on air drainage and light penetration in the canopy of apple orchards.
A pruner must know the behavior of bearing of apple varieties that he is pruning. The variety under pruning is a spur or non-spur or a tip bearer and should carry out the operation accordingly. Furthermore, hands on trainings were given on the spots at all the horticulture zones spread across the district in which more than 174 master pruners have participated in the programme. The participants raised different queries and questions regarding training, pruning, fruit-set, fruit drop, alternate bearing etc in traditional as well as high density apple orchards. The question session was well taken by the scientist horticulture and given on spot deliberations to address the problems being faced by the orchardists. At the end of the programme Dr Mohsin Ahmad, SMS (ISAP) presented vote of thanks to the participants for sparing their valuable time and showing keen interest in the event to get maximum knowledge from the experts during the training programme.