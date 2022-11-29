Training programme for better orchard management held

Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandit (Scientist Horticulture) was the technical expert of the programme. Dr Pandit had threadbare discussed the aims and objectives of training and pruning in apple orchards and future prospectus in improving the quality standards of produce for attaining greater dividends from existing apple industry. He discussed pruning a key practice/operation in modifying the trend of alternate bearing in existing traditional apple orchards, which can help the orchardists to harvest regular produce from their orchards. It has important role to minimize the fungal infection if done on scientific guidelines viz-a-viz he emphasised on air drainage and light penetration in the canopy of apple orchards.

A pruner must know the behavior of bearing of apple varieties that he is pruning. The variety under pruning is a spur or non-spur or a tip bearer and should carry out the operation accordingly. Furthermore, hands on trainings were given on the spots at all the horticulture zones spread across the district in which more than 174 master pruners have participated in the programme. The participants raised different queries and questions regarding training, pruning, fruit-set, fruit drop, alternate bearing etc in traditional as well as high density apple orchards. The question session was well taken by the scientist horticulture and given on spot deliberations to address the problems being faced by the orchardists. At the end of the programme Dr Mohsin Ahmad, SMS (ISAP) presented vote of thanks to the participants for sparing their valuable time and showing keen interest in the event to get maximum knowledge from the experts during the training programme.